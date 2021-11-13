-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.32). Exterran posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 2.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Exterran by 9.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exterran in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 193,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Exterran has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

