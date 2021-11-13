$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. Graco reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Graco by 201.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth about $6,045,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Graco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

