$0.86 EPS Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

NYSE:PNR traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.82. 659,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

