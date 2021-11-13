-$0.94 EPS Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to report earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

Several research firms have commented on BEAM. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.11. The company had a trading volume of 277,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

