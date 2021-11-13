0xcert Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $797,498.49 and $82,432.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00052458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00225947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00087470 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

