$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.10. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

