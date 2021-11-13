$1.25 EPS Expected for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Domtar’s earnings. Domtar reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Domtar will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Domtar by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,176,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 98,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 247,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 120,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. Domtar has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

