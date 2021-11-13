$1.32 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.06. Foot Locker posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. 1,324,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $221,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Foot Locker by 10.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,125 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 29.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.