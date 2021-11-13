$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,460 shares of company stock worth $21,545,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $34,779,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 668.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 394.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 90,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 40.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.26. 575,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.92. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

