$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.92. BOK Financial posted earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.49. 62,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,082. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,110,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

