100,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth $251,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFVI opened at $9.75 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

