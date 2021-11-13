10,371 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 530,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 397,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 62,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 323,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 271,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,540,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,050 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 27,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.