$127.01 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post $127.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.70 million and the lowest is $126.34 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $116.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $520.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.47 million to $520.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $582.81 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

EPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 287,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,490. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.47 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $39,702.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.