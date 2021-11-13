$162.35 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $162.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $162.57 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $147.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $654.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $654.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $704.03 million, with estimates ranging from $700.74 million to $707.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

MANH traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.55. The company had a trading volume of 171,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,674. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 104.65 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.57.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.