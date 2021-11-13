173,887 Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 173,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.27% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 77,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,680,000 after buying an additional 119,514 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.