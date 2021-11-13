1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 154,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,942. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLL stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.16. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

