1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $58.60 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

