1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 89,084.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $280.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.61. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.77 and a 52 week high of $291.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.71.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.