1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 743,860 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743,860 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

