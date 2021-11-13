$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.26 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.25. The stock had a trading volume of 779,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,349. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.19. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $23,218,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

