$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.16.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.49. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $217.38 and a one year high of $357.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

