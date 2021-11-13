$2.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $2.60. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

ALGN stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $687.80. 250,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $666.58 and its 200 day moving average is $642.18. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $439.71 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,170,240 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.