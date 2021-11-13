$21.16 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report sales of $21.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.91 million and the highest is $22.18 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $61.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.89 million to $62.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.80 million, with estimates ranging from $79.55 million to $93.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

OPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,159 shares of company stock worth $10,249,516. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

