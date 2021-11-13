21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $29.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several research firms have commented on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,911. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 239,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 226,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,295,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.