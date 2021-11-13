$239.91 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $239.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.25 million and the highest is $254.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $904.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.12 million to $920.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. 2,448,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 696.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.