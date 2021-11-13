$240.67 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post sales of $240.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.56 million and the highest is $244.50 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $275.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $960.08 million, with estimates ranging from $936.91 million to $988.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 477,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,930 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

