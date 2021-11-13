24,500 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 30,064.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,239 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,540,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 1,062,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after buying an additional 813,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

