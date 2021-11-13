$26.53 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report $26.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.90 million and the lowest is $26.15 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $33.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $98.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $98.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $109.39 million, with estimates ranging from $105.57 million to $113.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $751,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $707,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGBI stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $214.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

