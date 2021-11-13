264,084 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 264,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,268,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after buying an additional 266,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,130,744 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

