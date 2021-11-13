$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to post $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

