$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $13.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLL. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,942. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.57. 2,680,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

