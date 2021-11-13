31,200 Shares in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth $86,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of RAMMU stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

