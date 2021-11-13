3,267 Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in GameStop by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $202.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.65. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

