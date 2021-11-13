$36.65 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will announce $36.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the highest is $37.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $109.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of ROVR opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

