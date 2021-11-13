$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post sales of $4.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $97.42. 1,824,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

