$42.91 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post sales of $42.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.20 million. FibroGen reported sales of $65.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $261.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $270.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $207.52 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $295.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 93.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 91.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 34.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,907,000 after purchasing an additional 207,791 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 444,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,302. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.