$5.79 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce $5.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $6.10 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $18.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $22.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,804. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $98.20.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.