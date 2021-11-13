$5.79 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce $5.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $6.10 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $18.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $22.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,804. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $98.20.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

