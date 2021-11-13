$508.87 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to post $508.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $518.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $491.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.23. 555,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,061. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Covanta has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

