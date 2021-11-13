$508.87 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to post $508.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $518.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $491.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.
Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.
Shares of CVA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.23. 555,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,061. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Covanta has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $20.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is 177.78%.
Covanta Company Profile
Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.
