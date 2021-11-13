5,103 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,108,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 39,668 shares in the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76.

