$54.53 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce $54.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.22 million and the highest is $55.01 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.09 million to $212.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $221.33 million, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $222.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 382,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,277. The company has a market capitalization of $848.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 238,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 109,384 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $923,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 318.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,692 shares during the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

