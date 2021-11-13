5,541 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

