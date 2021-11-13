59,091 Shares in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,091 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPC opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $794.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

