$63.95 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to announce sales of $63.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the highest is $64.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,322. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

