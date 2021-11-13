$677.48 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report $677.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.50 million and the highest is $707.30 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $257.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 163%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,418. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

