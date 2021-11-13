7,169 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after buying an additional 3,375,611 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after buying an additional 1,807,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after buying an additional 1,504,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,620,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $319,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,080. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

