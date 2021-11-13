7,800 Shares in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $4,951,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHT opened at $40.49 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.