$80.25 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce sales of $80.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADAP. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $713.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.93. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

