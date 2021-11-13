803 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDS opened at $456.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $459.32.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

