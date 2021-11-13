$859.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to announce $859.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $852.40 million and the highest is $867.57 million. Tronox posted sales of $783.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 615,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,376. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Tronox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tronox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 5.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its stake in Tronox by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.