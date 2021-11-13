8,643 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 104.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

